Francesca Lally, working for Higher Expectations, chats with a co-worker from her perch atop a ladder over the Major Cuts barbershop on Lisbon Street in Lewiston on Monday. The building is undergoing a large-scale renovation, including sealing the roof, new doors and windows and extensive interior work. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles