RUMFORD — The Board of Selectmen voted Thursday to award Town Manager Stacy Carter a 2½-year contract. The vote was 4-0, with member Jim Theriault absent.

Carter’s one-year probationary contract of $78,000 is in effect through Dec. 31.

Board Chairman Chris Brennick said the new contract will run from Jan. 1, 2021, to June 2023. The first year salary is $80,000, with raises in the following fiscal years the same as other nonunion employees. Carter will also have five weeks of vacation.

“The board has been very impressed with Mr. Carter through the probationary period,” Brennick said Saturday. “He has been very organized and been able to make significant progress on a great deal of issues. He has a great deal of knowledge of our community and the needs it has that are invaluable.”

Brennick said, “The priority for the board and Carter remains trying to improve our infrastructure, diversify our local economy, and marketing our community to a larger audience.”

Carter said Friday he was very appreciative to have the opportunity to continue serving the residents of Rumford. “I feel as though we have made positive changes in town.”

He said he’s looking forward to completion of the downtown water and sewer project in the spring and the town continues to make progress in catching up with other infrastructure and road projects.

“I’m excited to see positive growth as we have new business startups on The Island in town and quite a bit of activity with renovation of properties preparing for business and rental property,” he said. “There is an expectation that the new Best Western Plus hotel will be open the middle of next year, which will be an economic driver for small business in Rumford as people travel here and have a place to stay.

Further, the town has a new boat launch and an expansion of recreational trails, Carter said. There is the potential of a new Veterans’ Administration Clinic, a water bottling plant, and one or more solar arrays.

With all of this, Carter said, “I’m very optimistic that we can create an increased tax base with smart spending to relieve some property tax burden in the near future.

“We are extremely happy that ND Paper is investing in the mill to make it viable for many years to come,” Carter said. “At the same time we are saddened over the loss of jobs. We hope through more economic activity we can provide for more jobs in the region.”

