DEAR SUN SPOTS: This year has been difficult and different to say the least. Throughout these trying times we have all had to sacrifice and make adjustments to our way of life. This still holds true for everyone, including nonprofit organizations. Thus, the reason for this letter!

The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary usually participates in an annual Craft Fair in December. However, that will not happen this year so we have come up with a way to raise some funds and still be within the CDC guidelines. The Lights for Love tree will shine bright! There will be a real tree placed at the Sumner Town Office/Fire Department and all the bulbs will be blue. Every bulb will be donated by a resident, friend, or neighbor of Sumner and surrounding communities.

Let’s make our forefathers proud! Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could get some donations from friends and families from other states?

The bulbs will cost $5 per name, i.e. John Doe, $5, or Mr. and Mrs. John Doe, $10.

The bulbs can be placed in honor or in memory of whomever you choose. The lighting will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the station off Route 219.

Hot chocolate, hot cider and holiday cookies will be served. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Thank you all for your understanding.

For further information and/or to purchase bulbs, contact Charlotte at 577-4271; Gail at 557-1373; or Pauline at 388-2020. — Charlotte, Auburn

ANSWER: What an excellent idea! You ladies are very clever. I’m so sorry about the craft fair not happening though. I’m sure all your regulars will truly miss it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a new, fully-loaded, long-throw snowblower, but since I retired I have no one to use it. I’m on Shepley Street in Auburn. Do you have any leads? My phone number is 783-3339. — Michael, Auburn

ANSWER: I’m putting this request out into Sun Spots Land. Let us know what happens!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am hoping Sun Spots can help me with this issue. I returned

Spectrum internet television equipment from my camp to the Spectrum

store in Auburn on Oct. 25. I mistakenly thought that my monthly billing cycle was from the first of the month. To my surprise, it begins Oct. 24 and runs to Nov. 25. So I’m being billed for 32 days of service ($148.09) for one day of usage. The billing representative from Spectrum said I would have had to return it on Oct. 23 to avoid the charge. I am upset that there is no policy or law regarding a pro-rated charge. Can Sun Spots clarify this for me? — Paul, Lewiston

ANSWER: I would try calling again and ask to talk with a manager and attempt to negotiate some kind of a deal. Unfortunately, the fine print on your bill probably covers all their bases. It’s worth a shot though.

Readers, if you have been in this predicament and have some advice to share, please write in.

