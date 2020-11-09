The Gawler Family will perform live at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, as an online live stream show from Johnson Hall in Gardiner. Tickets are available by visiting www.johnsonhall.org

John and Ellen Gawler and their daughters Molly, Edith, and Elsie bring you an assortment of old and new sounds from many folk traditions. They accompany interweaving family harmonies with fiddles, banjo, wooden banjo, cello, guitar, ukulele, and piano as well as a few surprises. Whether they are crooning a poignant ballad or delivering a rollicking fiddle tune, their unique arrangements are especially engaging and often go along with anecdotes of historical or humorous content. Although the Gawlers may be best known for their extensive collection of dance tunes in the Scots-Irish and French Canadian traditions, their repertoire may include a gutsy “Sweet Honey in the Rock” – a cappella work song or an amusing ode to everyday life.

With their infectious spirit and sparkling musicianship, and with the CD “Golden Thread” to their credit, the Gawlers have earned a beloved place in the delighted hearts of varied audiences across the Northeast.

The performance will be filmed live at Johnson Hall and broadcast over the internet to all who have the ticket link. Each unique link will be sent out through e-mail by 5 p.m. on the day of the show to ticket holders. The link will be sent to the email associated with your ticket purchase. Make sure you have access to that address on the day of the show. Each ticket purchased covers your household.

For more information contact Pam Rideout at [email protected]

