Winthrop fiddler Owen Kennedy will perform at the Oasis of Music beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston.

Kennedy is embracing his Scottish heritage and sharing fiddle tunes from Scotland. From soaring slow airs to percussive strathspeys and driving reels, this concert will showcase tunes Kennedy has been learning from National Fiddle Champion Seán Heely.

Free and open to the public, accommodating 35 masked, socially-distanced audience members, this concert is first-come, first-seated. Donations are welcome as Kennedy is looking forward to travel to Scotland post-pandemic and appreciates any help with funding his musical education: https://fb.me/e/2WNPOy4l5.

