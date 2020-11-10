Veterans plaza dedication to go virtual due to virus

BRUNSWICK —The Veterans Plaza Organizing Committee has announced a major change to the Veterans Day, Nov. 11, dedication ceremony. To conform to the new COVID-19 regulations, the celebration will go on as planned, but will be staged off site and with no audience.

Instead, starting at 10:30 a.m. people are asked to link with veteransplaza.info/live. The program will begin with two videos featuring development of the plaza concept, followed by a chronicle of construction of the new $400,000 memorial.

The dedication ceremony will begin at 11 and feature various speakers. The ceremony can also be heard live on Radio Midcoast WCME 99-5 FM or 900 AM.

The plaza will be officially open to the public beginning with the raising of the colors at 7 a.m. Nov. 11.

Finnish-American Heritage Society cancels meetings

WEST PARIS — Due to the dramatic local increase in the number of positive COVID-19 tests, the Finnish-American Heritage Society of Maine has decided to cancel the remaining meetings for 2020. Members hope to resume meetings in March of 2021.

Church to hold drive-through donation day

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church, 205 Main St., will host a drive-through donation table in the church parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Members will collect nonperishable items such as stuffing, canned corn, peas and green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy, potatoes, butternut squash, onions, apples and oranges for 20 family-sized baskets, which will be distributed in the Oxford Hills Community.

Cash and checks will also be accepted and used to help fill the baskets. Any extra food donations will be taken to the local food pantries.

Checks can also sent to the church, P.O. Box 164, Norway, ME 04268 and indicate in the memo line “Thanksgiving Baskets.”

Mexico Town Office to host holiday craft fair

MEXICO — There will be a holiday craft fair downstairs at the Mexico Town Office Calvin Lyons Hall on Saturdays, Nov. 14 and 28 and Dec. 5. Twenty crafters will be featured from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks will be required. Follow COVID-19 requirements. Lunch and snacks will be available for purchase.

Mechanic Falls library cancels pie sale

MECHANIC FALLS — The Mechanic Falls Public Library has decided to cancel the annual Thanksgiving Pie Sale due to COVID-19. The library has been holding the pie sale on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving for over 25 years. Mechanic Falls Public Library Director Nancy Petersons said the library hopes next fall will see a return to normal.

Maine Deaf Ministry to provide signed Mass

PORTLAND — Fr. Kevin Hughes, SJ, parochial vicar of Our Lady of Hope Parish, will offer a signed Mass at 9 a.m. on the third Sunday of each month at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave. The next celebration is Sunday, Nov. 15. All are welcome, particularly members of the deaf community, to join in prayer either in person or via livestream at www.ladyofhopemaine.org.

Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club to meet

DURHAM — The Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club of Durham, Freeport and Pownal will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Acacia Masonic Lodge, Rte. 136.

Members are asked to note the new location. Masks and social distancing are required. New members are always welcome.

For more information, contact Duncan Daly at 207-865-6188/207-713-3116 or Mike Sikorski at 207-319-7587.