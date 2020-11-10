The Farmington Parks and Recreation Department received an overwhelming response for its new take on the classic trunk-or-treat. The Drive-Through Spooktacular took place on Oct. 30 when nearly 180 children received candy after their families drove through the Community Center parking lot lined with decorated vehicles. Eighteen local businesses competed to be chosen the best design. The winners were Minikins in first place; Kyes Insurance, second; and Salon West, third. The Recreation Department looks to make the event bigger and better in the coming years. Contributed