NORWAY — What began as a simple attempted traffic violation stop in Norway around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9, ended in Auburn with at least three agencies involved. According to Norway Police Department, Officer Holly Pullen attempted to pull a Silver Honda Civic over for a traffic violation. The vehicle did not stop and as she followed, continued to “rack up more violations.”

As they crossed into Oxford, Oxford Police took the lead. “It wasn’t a high-speed chase, they just wouldn’t stop,” noted NPD Officer Robbie Federico, reading from the report. “The biggest concern [for officers] was the two passengers. The driver’s driving was dangerous to them.”

The vehicle finally hit a soft shoulder at the entrance of Brickyard Circle from Washington Street South in Auburn and came to a halt.

Numerous charges against driver Lester Bartlett, 28, of Otisfield included eluding a police officer, operating after suspension, violating bail conditions and multiple traffic violations. More charges are pending, according to police.

No one was hurt, and there was no damage to the vehicle, police said.

« Previous