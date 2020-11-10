RUMFORD — Three times in July or August, area residents came to the aid of Rumford police officers.

On Thursday, those eight people received commendations.

At the start of the Rumford Board of Selectpersons meeting, seven officers from the Maine State Police, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office or Rumford or Mexico Police departments joined Rumford police Chief Tony Milligan in recognizing “these good Samaritans for protecting the protectors.”

“There’s a lot of negative in the world today,” Milligan said, “and any opportunity that we have to recognize citizens that stand out and help the police is a good thing. They serve as excellent role models for civic-minded citizens.”

The chief noted the three incidents in Rumford:

• July 13: Officers responded to complaints of an intoxicated and violent man on Maine Avenue who was smashing windows and threatening residents in the neighborhood. When officers arrived, the blood-covered man turned his aggression towards the police and began fighting with them.

Milligan said resident David Renaud saw what was happening and immediately sprung to action, helping officers restrain the man and handcuff the suspect. While Renaud suffered scrapes and bruises, and exposure to potentially dangerous bodily fluids, his quick assistance likely prevented more serious injuries or a potentially tragic outcome.

• Aug. 8: A clerk at a store in Rumford reported she had been touched inappropriately and fondled by a man. After the man left the store, Darin Buono and Jacob Burgess, who had been shopping, spoke with the clerk, who was crying, and learned what had happened.

Milligan said the young men remained at the store’s parking lot to protect the clerk until police arrived. When the suspect returned and attempted to enter the store, Buono and Burgess approached him, causing him to leave. Buono and Burgess then assisted police by providing a description, which helped officers locate the suspect.

• Aug. 12: Milligan said one of his officers was attempting to subdue a noncompliant man on Falls Hill. This resulted in a struggle in the middle of the road, during which the officer was unable to call for help.

Three men — Denny Theriault, Dan Richard and Donny Bradley — arrived at the scene, and were soon joined by Rumford firefighter Brian Lyle and Rumford highway worker Eric Giroux, who were driving by.

The five men assisted the officer by stopping traffic, contacting a dispatcher to request additional help and helping to gain control of the combative man so the officer could apply restraints.

Along with the commendations, the eight men received Rumford Police Department challenge coins, which represent courage, honor, professionalism, strength and integrity.

Milligan said the coins are only given out under special circumstances.

