DEAR SUN SPOTS: Heartfelt thanks to all of you who have picked up free yarn at the Paris Public Library or used your own to make hats and mittens for Christmas for Kids. Our drop-off box is “colorfully” filling up.

We still have a lot of generously donated yarn left for the taking and ample time to add to the box. We are hoping many more will come to Paris Public Library at 37 Main St. in South Paris to gather yarn and return with mittens and hats. Patterns are available. Thank you again for your skill and time — Billie Lou, Paris Public Library, South Paris

ANSWER: I hope all knitters in the South Paris area will answer the call, pick up some yarn and sit down to knit. What a wonderful way to give back to the community and keep little hands and heads warm this winter.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have four sets of circa 1960 United States Army fatigues (shirt and pants) and two circa 1960 U.S. Army dress uniforms. They are size 40 and are in pristine condition. They are free for interested persons. Please call 353-9831. — No name, Lisbon Falls

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Would anyone be interested in a vintage wedding dress (it has a small stain on the skirt) with a train and veil? Maybe a theatre group would like it? I also have many pieces of old lace. I will mail or deliver. Please call 743-7307 and leave a message on my answering machine. — Ellen, no town

ANSWER: I do believe you have a great idea in offering your dress, veil and lace to a theater group, Ellen, and perhaps No Name from Lisbon will also offer these U.S. Army uniforms to a group as well.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: My friend and I have raised over $203 for the local animal shelter by having a yard sale. We are 9 years old and would like to share this with the community.

We have been thinking about people’s pets during the COVID-19 crisis, especially when we hear news reports that more people have been diagnosed with the virus, we wonder if those people who are ill have a pet.

We wonder if the pet might be sick with COVID-19 as well and if the owner might have to go to the hospital. Who will take care of their pet? We just want to say that “pet lives matter.”

With that said, we want to tell you all how special you are. You all have one-of-a- kind personalities, and you all matter, whoever you are! It’s the same with animals; they have feelings and personalities too, so please consider donating to your local animal shelter today. — Rosalyn & Madison, no town

ANSWER: This letter from these two 9-year-old girls made me smile. This is a good reminder about keeping pets safe during the pandemic and being mindful of the needs of your friends, neighbors, and family members if they become ill. They may very well need assistance with their pets, especially if they are facing a hospital stay.

And pet owners, if you haven’t already, you may want to have a plan in place for your furry kids. Thanks for the reminder, ladies!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].