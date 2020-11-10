JAY – Calvin B. Tyler, 89, of Jay, died early Sunday morning at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Wilton, Oct. 11, 1931, a son of Harold and Ethel Tyler and grew up in Temple where he was an excellent and admired baseball player.

He worked in the woods as a young man and then worked at International Paper Company in Jay where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club and retired after 42 years of service.

On August 23, 1957, he married Montris Chase in Strong. Mr. Tyler was a veteran of the United States Army having served during WW II.

He enjoyed hunting, bowling and playing dice games with his family. He was a sports fan and he and his wife went to many of his family’s games over the years.

He is loved by his wife, Montris “Monty” of Jay; a son, Rick and his wife Dalene of Wilton, daughter, Darlene Tyler and her companion Darryl of Wilton; sister, Marion Hines of Florid; granddaughters, Chelsey Tyler and Jessica Blodgett and her husband Cody; and a great-granddaughter, Olivia; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Kenneth, Arthur, and Glenwood, and a sister, Noella.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton where social distancing, the use of masks, and attendance of no more than 100 will be observed. Memories may be share in his Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.

The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to the:

American Cancer Society

Maine Affiliate, Inc.

1 Bowdoin Bill Island

Suite 300

Topsham, ME 04086