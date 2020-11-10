To all my friends and neighbors in Maine House District 116, a very sincere “thank you.”

I asked them for a fourth and final House term, and they resoundingly showed their approval of my work.

I have spent six years listening to their ideas and fighting hard to bring our blended viewpoints to Augusta. Our collective families mean everything to me. Every constituent I serve – Republican, small party, independent, or Democrat – is part of my extended family. I know we are all in this together, and I believe we all want what is best for Maine. We may differ on policy, but we are all striving for a positive result.

I promise that during my last two years of service, I will strive to bring honest improvements to the state we love. I also promise to always act in ways that bring honor to myself, to all of my constituents, and to the God we all serve.

Thank to my friends. I really appreciate their support.

Rep. Richard “Dick” Pickett

