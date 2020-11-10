Regional School Unit #73
Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls
Board Of Directors Agenda
Thursday, November 12 6 p.m.
Spruce Mountain Elementary School and/or via ZOOM
Finance committee meeting at 5:30 p.m.
** Any person attending in person must wear a face mask **
1. Call to order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Attendance
4. Adjustments to the agenda
5. Approval of Oct. 22 meeting minutes
6. Communications/correspondence
Marc Keller – Booster’s discussion and Booster’s Handbook overview
7. Public comments
8. Board comments
Taylor Guay – Student representative report
9. Superintendent’s report – Scott Albert
10. Administrator reports
TJ Plourde – SMHS
Carolyn Luce – SMMS
Patrick St. Clair – SMES
Kevin Harrington – SMPS
Chris Hollingsworth – Curriculum/Technology
11. Board chairperson’s report – Bob Staples
12. Committee reports
13. Policy
Second and final reading of policy JEAA – Student attendance/student absences and tardiness
Second and final reading of policy JFAA – Admission of resident students
Second and final reading of policy JFAB – Admission of non-resident students
Second and final reading of policy JFC* – Dropout prevention – student withdrawal from school
Second and final reading of policy JGAB – Assignment of students to classes: transfer students and homeschooling students
Second and final reading of policy JHB – Truancy
Second and final reading of policy BBBAB – Student board of directors representative
First reading of policy JEA – Compulsory attendance
First reading of policy JFABD – Education of homeless students
14. OLD BUSINESS
COVID-19 update
School Board action on creation of Anti-Bias and Cultural Diversity Advisory Committee
School Board action on Phase II Siemen’s Project
15. New business
Executive Session to discuss the Administrator Collective Bargaining Agreement pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. (405)(6)(D)
School Board action on the Administrator Collective Bargaining Agreement for July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024
16. Appointments
Co-curricular appointments
Other appointments/new hires & transfers
Retirements & Resignations
17. Other business
18. Calendar/announcements
December 10 Regular board meeting at Spruce Mountain Middle School 6 p.m.
Finance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m.
January 14, 2021 Regular board meeting at Spruce Mountain High School 6 p.m.
Policy Committee will meet at 5 p.m.
19. Adjournment
Any individual who needs special accommodations to enter the building or assistance to attend this public meeting, must contact the Superintendent’s Office at least (5) days in advance of the meeting. (A.D.A)
