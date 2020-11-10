Regional School Unit #73

Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls

Board Of Directors Agenda

Thursday, November 12 6 p.m.

Spruce Mountain Elementary School and/or via ZOOM

Finance committee meeting at 5:30 p.m.

** Any person attending in person must wear a face mask **

1. Call to order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Attendance

4. Adjustments to the agenda

5. Approval of Oct. 22 meeting minutes

6. Communications/correspondence

Marc Keller – Booster’s discussion and Booster’s Handbook overview

7. Public comments

8. Board comments

Taylor Guay – Student representative report

9. Superintendent’s report – Scott Albert

10. Administrator reports

TJ Plourde – SMHS

Carolyn Luce – SMMS

Patrick St. Clair – SMES

Kevin Harrington – SMPS

Chris Hollingsworth – Curriculum/Technology

11. Board chairperson’s report – Bob Staples

12. Committee reports

13. Policy

Second and final reading of policy JEAA – Student attendance/student absences and tardiness

Second and final reading of policy JFAA – Admission of resident students

Second and final reading of policy JFAB – Admission of non-resident students

Second and final reading of policy JFC* – Dropout prevention – student withdrawal from school

Second and final reading of policy JGAB – Assignment of students to classes: transfer students and homeschooling students

Second and final reading of policy JHB – Truancy

Second and final reading of policy BBBAB – Student board of directors representative

First reading of policy JEA – Compulsory attendance

First reading of policy JFABD – Education of homeless students

14. OLD BUSINESS

COVID-19 update

School Board action on creation of Anti-Bias and Cultural Diversity Advisory Committee

School Board action on Phase II Siemen’s Project

15. New business

Executive Session to discuss the Administrator Collective Bargaining Agreement pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. (405)(6)(D)

School Board action on the Administrator Collective Bargaining Agreement for July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024

16. Appointments

Co-curricular appointments

Other appointments/new hires & transfers

Retirements & Resignations

17. Other business

18. Calendar/announcements

December 10 Regular board meeting at Spruce Mountain Middle School 6 p.m.

Finance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m.

January 14, 2021 Regular board meeting at Spruce Mountain High School 6 p.m.

Policy Committee will meet at 5 p.m.

19. Adjournment

Any individual who needs special accommodations to enter the building or assistance to attend this public meeting, must contact the Superintendent’s Office at least (5) days in advance of the meeting. (A.D.A)

