|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, November 10
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
FS1 — The Spring League: Jousters vs. Alphas, San Antonio
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Akron at Ohio
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kent State at Bowling Green
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|12:30 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Florida State vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C.
|3 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Clemson, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C.
|5:30 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C.
|8 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Louisville vs. Virginia, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C.
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 2
|MLB BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards: Manager of the Year
|RUGBY
|4 a.m. (Wednesday)
FS1 — NRL: New South Wales vs. Queensland, State of Origin II, North Adelaide, Australia
|SWIMMING
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — ISL: The N 10, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday))
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds —
