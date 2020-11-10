(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, November 10
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

FS1 — The Spring League: Jousters vs. Alphas, San Antonio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Ohio

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kent State at Bowling Green

8 p.m.

ESPN — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.

ACCN — ACC Tournament: Florida State vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C.

3 p.m.

ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Clemson, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C.

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C.

8 p.m.

ACCN — ACC Tournament: Louisville vs. Virginia, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C.

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 2

MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

MLBN — Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards: Manager of the Year

RUGBY
4 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — NRL: New South Wales vs. Queensland, State of Origin II, North Adelaide, Australia

SWIMMING
10 a.m.

CBSSN — ISL: The N 10, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday))

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds —

