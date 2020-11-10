LEWISTON — The Trinity Jubilee Center has received a $20,000 grant from the Avangrid Foundation in partnership with Central Maine Power. The grant will support the center’s soup kitchen and food pantry.

These programs are seeing increased need during the COVID-19 pandemic: more than 25,000 meals, 4,000 bags of groceries and 28,000 diapers have been distributed since the pandemic began. Funding will allow the center to cover costs, including lunch bags, to-go containers, sandwich supplies and staffing to keep these programs running.

Each week the center serves more than 1,000 people through the programs, as well as providing shelter, toiletries and winter gear, and assistance with unemployment applications, resume-writing and job applications.

The Avangrid Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization that funds philanthropic investments that primarily impact communities where Avangrid and its subsidiaries operate.

For more information, visit trinityjubileecenter.org or avangridfoundation.org.