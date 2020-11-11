Thank the lord, it appears that Trump’s four years of divisiveness are over, and that Rep. Golden won reelection. That hopefully dampens Paul LePage’s appetite to subject Maine to more of his own brand of discord, which would distract us from fighting a winning battle against COVID-19 which, while painful, must be fought. Governor Mills is keeping us safe.

Bob Mennealy, Auburn

