SeniorsPlus hosting cyber awareness webinar

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus is hosting an AT&T Cyber Aware Webinar Tech Training to help keep Maine’s older adults safe while online at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

SeniorsPlus, AT&T External Affairs and tech experts will be on hand to answer questions.

To register for the Zoom webinar, either call 207-795-4010 or email [email protected]

Nonprofits invited to apply for United Way funding

FARMINGTON — United Way meets its mission to improve people’s lives and build a strong and healthy community in many ways, including providing funding for programs through its Community Partner Investments Fund. Eighteen programs are currently being funded, including the Franklin County Children’s Task Force, Literacy Volunteers, LEAP Inc., Catholic Charities and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area invites 501c3 nonprofit organizations to apply for 2021 funding through its Community Partner Investment Fund. For more information on eligibility or to apply, visit uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/community-partners.

Applications are due Dec. 18. Organizations with questions may email [email protected] or call 207-778-5048.

New Auburn groups to meet, must wear masks

AUBURN — The Neighborhood Watch meeting will be a week earlier this month. Members will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Sixth Street Congregational Church.

The United New Auburn Association will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Rolly’s Diner.

Everyone must wear masks at both meetings.

KC council to hold take-out bean supper

LEWISTON — Holy Family Council 10019, Knights of Columbus, will sponsor a take-out ham and bean supper from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in front of the Holy Family rectory, Sabattus Street.

The meal will include ham, beans, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert for $8, adults; $4, children under 10.

For more information, call Ray at 207-241-0639 or Brian at 207-576-6288.

Amvets post to host curbside bean supper

NEW GLOUCESTER — Amvets Post 6 will hold a curbside bean supper on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the post, 1095 Lewiston Road. The supper service will be followed by a raffle of seven 20-pound turkeys, tickets for which may be purchased at the meal pick-up.

The supper features red hotdog, two types of beans, coleslaw, American chop suey, biscuit and brown bread and a slice of apple pie for $8. Tickets for the raffle are $1 a chance or six chances for $5.

For reservations or raffle tickets, call Bruce at 207-210-5630.

Masonic Lodge to offer take-out ham supper

WILTON — The Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, will offer a take-out/pick-up meal from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. The menu will include baked ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, rolls and homemade whoopie pies.

Cost of the meal for adults is $9 and for those under the age of 12, $5. Home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area are $10 a meal. Call Alan Morison at 207-645-4366, Robert Lawrence at 207- 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald at 207-645-2190.

Make reservations by 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, so there will be enough food for the supper. For more information, a number listed above.