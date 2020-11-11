• Greg Bullen, 44, Farmington, operating under the influence, operate without license, Nov. 6 in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Philip J. Quirion, 60, Wilton, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-physical force, obstructing report of crime, Nov. 9 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Dalton D. Coolidge, 27, Farmington, violation condition of release, probation hold, Nov. 10 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Timothy M. Amerson, 43, Wilton, violation condition of release, Nov. 10 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin County Arrest Log
Related Stories
Latest Articles