• Greg Bullen, 44, Farmington, operating under the influence, operate without license, Nov. 6 in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Philip J. Quirion, 60, Wilton, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-physical force, obstructing report of crime, Nov. 9 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Dalton D. Coolidge, 27, Farmington, violation condition of release, probation hold, Nov. 10 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Timothy M. Amerson, 43, Wilton, violation condition of release, Nov. 10 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
