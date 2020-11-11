AREA — Opening day October 31 saw three Jay-Livermore Falls Hunting Club members bag a deer. The first of the day was Leo Hemminger, who downed a 116.8 lbs 2-pt buck, Yoland Gauvin dropped a big 194 lbs 10-pt buck, and Grant Crosby got a 109 lbs doe. Congratulations to all of them. Also, congratulations goes out to George Newcomb, Sr., who got the only deer of the first week, getting 111.8 lbs, 2-pt buck.

Weather was nice and cold the first few days, but warmed up since then being in the 60’s and 70’s so it might be messing the deer up a little. Big thanks to Brettun’s Variety for all their help with our club, it’s appreciated by all of us. Any questions please contact Jeff Newcomb at 212 5680, Good Luck and be Safe

