How about a big thank you to Kathy Montejo, Lewiston’s wonderful city clerk, and her hard-working staff and volunteers for another successful election season.
My husband and I have every confidence in this team, that our votes will be counted with great care and accuracy even during an election like this one, with thousands of mail-in ballots.
Rampant voter fraud indeed! Not here, not anywhere.
Marilyn Stevens, Lewiston
