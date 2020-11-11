How about a big thank you to Kathy Montejo, Lewiston’s wonderful city clerk, and her hard-working staff and volunteers for another successful election season.

My husband and I have every confidence in this team, that our votes will be counted with great care and accuracy even during an election like this one, with thousands of mail-in ballots.

Rampant voter fraud indeed! Not here, not anywhere.

Marilyn Stevens, Lewiston

