GREENE – Jeannine Labbe, 77, a resident of Greene, passed away at home on Oct. 31, 2020. She was born on July 11, 1943, in Ham-Nord, PQ, Canada. She moved to Waterville in the early 1960s. She was employed by the Chicken Plant in Winslow, where she met her husband, Robert W. Labbe. They were married in 1965 and had two sons. Jeannine lived in Waterville until 2000 when she lost her sight. She then moved to Greene to be with her son.She is now home with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She will be missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her sons Robert Labbe of Greene, and Michael Labbe and his wife Julie of Fort Hood, Texas; her grandsons, Robb Labbe of Auburn, and Michael Carpenter and his wife, Nicole of Sandusky, Ohio.A graveside service will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m., at St. Francis Cemetery in Waterville.Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., Lewiston. Please visit thefortingrouplewiston.com to leave heartfelt condolences to Jeannine’s family and friends.﻿