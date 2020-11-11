BRUNSWICK – Leona M. (Dee) Phelan died unexpectedly Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 at her home in Brunswick.

She was born in Fort Fairfield (Aroostook County) on March 2, 1933, the daughter of Harold and Ruth (Higgins) Dee.

Mrs. Phelan was a talented and highly respected educator who taught elementary school in the Brunswick and Auburn school departments and became a master teacher during the course of her career.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory R. Phelan, whom she married on July 2, 1960 in Pelham, N.Y.

She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Anne Phelan and Sharon (Phelan) Siegel; a granddaughter, Anna Grace Siegel, a grandson, Benjamin Gregory Siegel; a sister, Freda (Dee) Wright; and three nephews, David and Robert “Bob” Phelan and Stephen Wright.

Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St. in Brunswick. A private burial will be held following the funeral. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit http://www.brackettfh.com

« Previous