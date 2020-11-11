CANTON – Linda May (Dyke) Green, 78, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Canton, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

She was born on Jan. 16, 1942 to the late John and Jean (Farrand) Dyke of Hartford. She graduated from Leavitt High School in 1960 and the University of Maine in Orono in 1964 with a degree in social work.

She married Richard Loring Green on Sept. 4, 1964 and they were married for 56 years. They raised their three children in Harrison, and moved to Hartford in their later years to be near her aging parents.

During her career, she worked for the Maine Extension Service while her children were young, but then left to be a stay at home mom. Along with her partner, Kathy LaPlante, she opened the Down Yeast Bakery in Harrison, running it successfully for several years before selling the business. She returned to social work, working in long-term care facilities before working at Clover Manor in Auburn for the remainder of her career. While there, she managed the Alzheimer’s unit and led the Alzheimer’s support group.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and baking, gardening, sewing, kayaking and canoeing, and taking day trips with her husband to sight see and enjoy Maine. She was a devoted grandmother and enjoyed creating fun memories with her granddaughters.

She is survived by her husband Richard Green; her brother and sister-in-law Leith and Rose Dyke, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Peter and Jan Green; her children, Melissa Curit, Aaron Green, and Valorie Wimmer and her husband Steve; her grandchildren Rachel Curit and her husband Benjamin Reis, Mariel Curit, Abigail Wimmer, and Audrey Wimmer; as well as

many family and friends who loved her dearly.

The family would like to thank Pinnacle Health & Rehab and Beacon Hospice for their care in her final years.

Due to COVID, the family is holding a small service for immediate family.