MINOT – Mark C. Dulac, 69, of Minot, died in a car accident in Auburn on Nov. 5, 2020. The cause is believed to be a medical incident. Mark was born April 1, 1951 in Lewiston. He is the son of Marcel and Theresa Bergeron Dulac, who predeceased him. Mark was raised in Lewiston and attended Lewiston High School where he played on the 1968 state championship hockey team. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 until 1971, a veteran of the Viet Nam conflict. After naval duty, Mark returned to Lewiston and began a lifetime career as a highly regarded auto mechanic. Mark worked with cars until his health forced him to retire in 2011. Even then he was still sought out by friends and past clients to diagnose issues with their vehicles. His special love was working on antique Willys Jeeps and Land Rovers. Mark was a stalwart outdoorsman. Until COPD robbed him of his ability to be active, he never left home without his flyrod during fishing season. He lovingly reminisced about his childhood summers on Moosehead Lake, and hiking in Baxter State Park. Even when he could no longer hike he enjoyed long rides around Maine, exploring back roads and reporting about old camping trips. Born an April Fool baby, Mark felt honor bound to uphold his birthday heritage. He never heard a pun he didn’t love, or repeat. Making people laugh gave him joy. It was impossible for him to go anywhere in the Twin Cities and not run into someone he knew. He is survived by many family members whom he dearly loved, son Jason Dulac and his wife Nicole Rancourt, of Minot, daughters Erin Hutchinson and husband Jesse of Buckfield, Kelsea Nelson and her husband Paul, and Julia Dulac of Auburn. His partner, Carolyn Tucker of Minot, her children Rhiannon Keller and husband Matt Garfinkle of Lewiston, Owen and Dylan Tucker of Oregon; and his sister MaryAnn Glebocki and her husband Moe of Lewiston; his stepmother, Pauline Dulac of Florida; and not least, his adored 16 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.He was also predeceased by his brothers, Richard and Paul and his sister, Suzanne Beaulieu. A graveside memorial ceremony, with attention to pandemic rules and concerns, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Rd., Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St. in Lewiston. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net