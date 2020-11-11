BUCKFIELD – On Friday Nov. 6, 2020, Raymond Miclon passed away peacefully in his home. Ray was the youngest son of Louis and Matilda Miclon. He was born on April 16, 1935 in Rumford.

At the age of 2, his family moved to Lewiston where he grew up. He went to Lewiston High School where he lettered in three sports and was selected to the All State Basketball team his senior year. He graduated in 1954 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for three years in France during the Korean War.

Upon returning home he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Banks. He then went on to study physical education receiving an associate degree from the University of Maine (Portland) and then the University of Maine at Orono, receiving a bachelor’s degree in education. He did his graduate work at Auburn University in Alabama. He was a highly-respected teacher and coach throughout his 23-year career, where he received numerous awards for excellence in education.

He proudly served and supported many civic organizations throughout the state. He first taught at Machias High School and then moved to Buckfield High School where he and Mary purchased their first and only home and raised five children.

He taught and coached at Livermore High School and then finished his teaching career at MSAD 44, retiring in 1984. He constructed workshops throughout the state of Maine in elementary physical education and was part of a pilot program for psychomotor development measurement in physical education. Ray then went on to work for Oxford Networks for 11 years as a maintenance man and his coworkers would say he was the unofficial morale booster.

Ray was known by all who knew him as a loving and passionate man who had an ability to make everyone, even people he just met, feel special and important. He called himself a hugger and most did not leave his presence without getting one. He was very proud of his Canadian French heritage and that he could speak two languages. He loved to build balsa wood airplanes, watch sports, work on his yard and pool but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He will forever be known for his sense of humor and his many sayings, most notably “You did it and you’re glad”, “You will be rewarded”, “Take five, expect two and get one”, and many, many more.

He delighted in people’s success and was incredibly proud of the accomplishments of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ray believed in hard work, integrity and honesty and was always ready with support and encouragement. He never missed an opportunity to say “I love you”.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary; his son James, daughter Maureen, daughter Patricia and her husband Jeffrey and son Michael and his wife Kimberly.

He is predeceased by his son Michael Joseph who died in infancy and his son Daniel who died eight years earlier on the same day as Ray. Ray leaves behind 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, all known as “Bumpa’s Honeys” and with the unofficial middle name of “Raymond”. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. His two nieces, Terry Andrus and Nancy Hanson considered him their father.

A private graveside service is planned and once we can gather again there will be a Celebration of Life in his honor where all will be welcome. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers please consider sending donations to the

Buckfield Rescue Dept.

P.O. Box 179

Buckfield, ME 04220