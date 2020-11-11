LEWISTON – Robert “Bob” Allan Putnam, 81, of Lewiston, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 6, 2020, while residing at Montello Heights where he gained an even larger extended family.

Bob was born in 1939, in Cary and grew up in Aroostook County. Bob attended Hodgdon High School. He served in the U.S. Army for three years in Fort Dix, N.J., and Regensburg, Germany and was honorably discharged in 1961.

He married the love of his life, Sandy, in 1963, and kissed her good-bye when she passed away in 2004 after 41 years of marriage.

Bob wore many occupational hats throughout his life including optician, insurance salesman, and hardware parts salesman, to name a few, but he changed direction to pastor when he attended and graduated from New Brunswick Bible Institute. He led churches in Amity, Auburn, and Lewiston. Most recently, he co-pastored the Marston’s Corner Baptist Church in Auburn with Pastor Christian Gumprecht until his retirement in 2018.

Bob loved his family, friends, church, and studying the Bible. In his younger years, he loved camping, fishing, 4-wheeling in “The County,” playing his guitar, reading, walking his dog, playing cribbage and solitaire, metal detecting, gardening, strawberry picking with Sandy, wood working, and restoring his 1950 Ford.

Bob will be missed by his loving family and friends including his son Brett (Kim); granddaughter Kaitlyn, grandson Derek (Kayce); and great-granddaughter McKinley; six sisters, Lucille Colbath, Deane, Madge (Armando) Garcia, Christine Henderson, Jill (Paul) Hoyt, and Marilyn (Fredrick) Sjoberg, two brothers, Ramon (Vivian), Lanny (Sharol); and numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Winslow and Clara Rose (Getchell); his wife, Sandra Jeanne (Malone); three brothers-in-law, Dallas Henderson, Larry Colbath, and Dale Malone; a nephew, Aaron Henderson; and a grand-niece, Trisha Hunt.

Due to current world events, a memorial service will be postponed and announced next spring, and information is available under Bob’s obituary at http://www.FuneralAlternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations or memorial contributions be made to Hope Haven Gospel Rescue Mission in Lewiston, or Marston’s Corner Baptist Church in Auburn.