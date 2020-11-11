Commander Charlie Paul, right, gestures to the monument in Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston on Wednesday, directing family members of veterans to place their flags at the base of the memorial. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Norm Bussierre plays taps during a Veterans Day ceremony in Lewiston on Wednesday.

Rhonda O'Shea of Pownal receives a service flag from James Merrill during a Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston on Wednesday. Her son, Matthew, stands at the right.

Crystal Guerrette, U.S. Army, salutes while a service song is played during a Veterans Day ceremony in Lewiston on Wednesday.

Karen Staples gets choked up while reading a statement from U.S Sen. Susan Collins at a Veterans Day ceremony in Lewiston on Wednesday. James Merrill puts a consoling hand on her back.

Veterans salute the flag during the national anthem Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. From right are Armand Bussiere, Bert Dutil, Al Landry and Del Gendron.

Jerry DeWitt, left, announces each arm of the service before saluting as bagpiper Jim Thibideau plays the corresponding service song on the bagpipes during a Veterans Day service in Lewiston on Wednesday.

Kevin Michaud of the Royal Canadian Legion pins a poppy on the lapel of Del Gendron before a Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston on Wednesday. At right are Al Landry and Bert Dutil.

Gold Star mothers Joyce Richmond and Bethel Shields sit in Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston on Wednesday morning waiting for the Veterans Day service to start.

lewiston maine, Veterans Day
