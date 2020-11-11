Courtney Gelineau works on anchoring a snowman in front of her home on Winter Street in Auburn on Wednesday. “Last year I was sick and wasn’t able to decorate and our neighbor always looks forward to coming home and seeing it so we are going all out this year and I don’t know how many days are left like this so I decided to do it today.” Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
