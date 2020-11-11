More than a dozen were present for a closed Veterans Day ceremony held at American Legion Post 24 in Rumford on Wednesday. Included was a flag folding ceremony conducted by Adjutant Bill Hodsdon, left, and Vice Commander Jack Blanchard. The meaning of each of the 13 folds was explained during a taping for the public on the American Legion Post 24 Facebook page Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

More than a dozen were present for a closed Veterans Day ceremony held at American Legion Post 24 in Rumford on Wednesday. Included was a flag folding ceremony conducted by Adjutant Bill Hodsdon, left, and Vice Commander Jack Blanchard. The meaning of each of the 13 folds was explained during a taping for the public on the American Legion Post 24 Facebook page. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Rumford maine, Veterans Day
Related Stories
Latest Articles