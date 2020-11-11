Fog forms a backdrop as George St. Pierre plays taps on Memorial Bridge over the Androscoggin River in Livermore Falls during a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday morning. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo
Members of Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 in Jay hosted Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremonies in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls on Wednesday. John Dube leads the color guard and auxiliary members to the Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge.
The color guard of the Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 in Jay takes part in a Veterans Day observance at the Brettuns Veterans Memorial in Livermore. From left are John Dube, Don Frechette, David Lachapelle, Larry Bilodeau and Jim Manter.
CJ Perry, president of the Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 in Jay, stands at the World War II Monument in Chisholm Square in Jay after laying a wreath there on Veterans Day.