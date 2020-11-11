Charges

Lewiston

• Muktar Aden, 21, of 34 Cottage St., on a charge of aggravated drug trafficking, 6:43 p.m. Tuesday at 71 Park St.

• Matthew Kafter, 30, of 40 Cottage St., on charges of domestic assault and trafficking in prison contraband, 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on College Street.

• Cody Chadwick, 28, of 100 North River Road, Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at 16 Columbia St.

Androscoggin County

• Rebecca Sanders, 34, of 10 Union St., Sabattus, arrested by Sabattus police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 8 p.m. Tuesday at that address.

• Emmanuel Diaz, 30, of Springfield, Mass., arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, 2 a.m. Wednesday in Durham.

