DIXFIELD — Superintendent Pam Doyen gave directors of Regional School Union 56 on Tuesday a rundown on how money from the federal coronavirus aid bill has been spent.

“We put in money from everything from extended school year programs” and tutoring, to technology equipment to personal protective equipment) for students and staff, she said.

Uses include:

• A technology support position for one year.

• Staff to work as COVID coordinators to help guide the district in handling the rules and regulations of government requirements of the pandemic in schools.

• A nurse at Dirigo High School in Dixfield.

• Two school buses and a 22-passenger minibus.

• Updated ventilation systems at Dirigo Elementary School in Peru and T.W. Kelly Middle School in Dixfield.

• Equipment to stream sports events.

RSU 56 Technology Director Brian Keene said money also helped pay for additional network coverage for all three schools and the ball field at Harlow Park, and replace computers for students and staff at the middle and elementary schools.

In other business, Doyen, who is also principal of the high school, said enrollment is 216 students, with 140 attending classes in person and 76 attending virtually. The latter use Zoom videoconferencing so they are seen and heard by those in the classroom.

Doyon also said truancy is a problem at the high school: Fifteen students are considered truant, 10 of whom are virtual learners.

« Previous

filed under: