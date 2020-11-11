RUMFORD — Three area high school graduates were awarded scholarships from Rumford Group Homes Inc. The recipients for 2020 are Alexis Holman of Dirigo High School in Dixfield, Saydie Garbarini of Mountain Valley High School and Aneah Bartlett of Telstar High School in Bethel.

The scholarships are awarded to students who plan to continue their education after high school graduation and work in the field of social services, psychology, behavioral health or a related field. Students are selected based on their academic achievements, participation in extracurricular activities and career goals.

The scholarships are intended to honor the memory of Joyce B. Roy, who was one of the founding board members of Rumford Group Homes. Roy was dedicated to the mission of serving children, adolescents and families and helping them improve their futures.

For the past 46 years, Rumford Group Homes has served abused, neglected and homeless children, youth and families by providing a variety of support services through emergency shelters, housing and case management programs. For more information or to make a referral, call 207-364-3551.