DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m sending this to you because Sun Spots is one of the most widely-read parts of the Sun Journal.

The Mechanic Falls Public Library has decided to cancel our Annual Thanksgiving Pie Sale due to the COVID-19 virus. We have been holding the sale on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving for over 25 years and have a lot of people who look to us for pies for their holiday dessert. We are not happy to have to cancel, but are anticipating that by next fall, all will be more normal. Thank you for all you do. — Nancy, library director, Mechanic Falls

ANSWER: Every cancellation that drops into the Sun Spots inbox breaks my heart. However, part of my job here is to disseminate information, even if it is bad news. As far as holiday pies go, this may be the year when all my readers make their own pies. Let me know if you need help and I will share pie pastry instructions and some yummy pie recipes. Some of us have more time on our hands than normal so it’s a good time to learn something new or to revive your cooking skills. There are oodles of cooking channels and YouTube videos out there to help you hone your kitchen skills as well.

Listen up, there is no shame in buying refrigerated pie crusts and adding your own filling if you don’t feel inclined to go through the fuss of making the pie top and bottom, but there is a great feeling of accomplishment attached to this time-honored task. The more you do it, the better you’ll get at it and as far as I’m concerned, everyone needs more pies in their life!

While we’re on the subject, if anyone would like to share how they are celebrating the holidays during COVID-19, I’d love to hear about it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Where can I buy those little fake bulbs that go on ceramic Christmas trees? I have a few missing and need replacements. — No name, no town

ANSWER: You can order them at etsy.com, walmart.com, michaels.com, amazon.com, vermontcountrystore.co., and Hobby Lobby.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a bracelet I believe was made years ago by a Native American. It’s beautiful and has tiny stitches on the inside of the bracelet. I would like to see if it has any value besides the beauty of the beads and stitching. Do you have anyone I could contact? Thank you for your help. — Jane, Auburn

ANSWER: I refer questions like this to Daniel Buck Soules at Daniel Buck Auctions in Lisbon Falls. The number to call is 407-1444. He may be able to tell you more about your bracelet himself or recommend someone else in the area. The piece sounds very special so I hope you’ll let us know when you find out more about it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the reader who has egg cartons to give away (Nov. 4 Sun Spots), some food banks can use any you have because they get the eggs in crates. — Moe, no town

ANSWER: That makes sense that the eggs would have to be sorted and packed up by the dozen.

