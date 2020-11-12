SABATTUS — An Auburn man had minor injuries Wednesday after the bicycle he was riding collided with a car at the intersection of Crowley Road and Grove Street.

Police wrote in a statement that Brandon Eli Dickey, 35, was riding a Trek (electric)-assisted bicycle westbound on Crowley Road shortly after 3 p.m. when the bicycle hit the side of a 2016 Subaru Legacy driven by Richard Dufault, 73, of Lewiston, who also was westbound on Crowley Road.

Dufault had turned right off of Crowley Road onto Grove Street while Dickey had tried to continue straight on Crowley Road, Police Chief Sheila Wetherbee wrote.

Police and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene where they found Dickey, who wore a helmet and had sustained minor injuries. He was taken to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston “as a precaution,” according to Wetherbee.

The handlebars of Dickey’s bicycle were twisted sideways as a result of the crash, but it was otherwise functional. The side of Dufault’s car was scratched along the passenger side, the press statement said.

“Both operators were determined to be equally at fault and, as such, no summonses were issued,” the statement said.

« Previous

filed under: