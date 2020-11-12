AUBURN — A Buckfield man was seriously burned Wednesday when he used gasoline to help burn brush, investigators said.

Officials at Maine Fire Marshals and the Maine Forest Service determined that Richard Freve, 66, was burning brush at 459 Turner St. when he poured gasoline on the brush, according to a statement issued by Maine State Police spokeswoman Katharine England.

Freve suffered burns to the upper part of his body and was taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment.

State officials urge people to be aware that “it can be incredibly dangerous to use accelerants on a fire,” according to the statement.

