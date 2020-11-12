Culinary group endows scholarship fund at CMCC in Auburn
Members of the Maine Chapter of the American Culinary Federation (ACF) donated over $10,000 to the CM Education Foundation to establish an endowed scholarship fund for culinary and restaurant management students at Central Maine Community College. From left are are Dan Caron, LRTC instructor and past president of the Maine ACF Chapter; Roger Philippon, dean of planning and public affairs at CMCC; Don Rossignol, retired culinary chairman at CMCC; Austin Perreault, chairman of the culinary and restaurant management programs; Charles Izzi, past president of the Maine ACF Chapter and chef instructor at the Capitol Area Technical Center in Augusta; and Fern Langlois, food service manager at CMCC. The presentation was made recently at the Green Ladle, home of the culinary arts program at the Lewiston Regional Technical Center. Contributed