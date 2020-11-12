BRIDGTON — The pandemic did not stop the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) from organizing a new chapter in Bridgton. The socially distanced, organizing meeting of the revitalized Molly Ockett Chapter, NSDAR, was held at the Bridgton Community Center on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Fourteen of the 19 organizing members and four officers of the Maine State Organization DAR attended in person, while three members and nine out-of-area associate members attended via Zoom.

The chapter is committed to community service in the Lake Region with a focus on historic preservation, education, and patriotism in the Lake Region. In September, before its official organization, chapter members donated school supplies and face masks to the Bridgton Public School system. They also have formed a partnership with the Naples Historical Society to help preserve the Naples Village Cemetery, with work expected to begin in the spring. Chapter members celebrated the chapter’s organization by donating dry goods for the Harrison Food Pantry.

In accordance with DAR tradition, the State Regent of Maine, Beverly F. Robbins of Lewiston installed the chapter officers: Regent Sherry Edwards of Lovell, Vice Regent and Registrar D.J. Tasker-Brady of Bridgton, Chaplain Amy Chaplin of Harrison, Recording Secretary Marilyn W. Hatch of Harrison, Corresponding Secretary and Historian Nancy R. Coshow of Bridgton, and Treasurer Susan T. Smith of Stow. Organizing Chapter members also include Margaret Babineau, Dianne Barth, Polly Bartow, Anne Beckelheimer, Julie Bruno, Peg Edwards, Lori Ingles, Marilyn Jones, Kathy Keinath, Rebecca Sells, Beverly Shaw, Cheryl Swift, and Shirley Wells-Tasker. Following the meeting, members held a “tailgate tea” outside.

Chapter members voted to revive the name of Molly Ockett Chapter. (The original chapter, located in Fryeburg, disbanded in 2017). The chapter wanted to honor the Abenaki Indian woman who lived in the region around Fryeburg from about 1740 until her death in 1816. According to the Bethel Historical Society, Molly Ockett was known for her work as a healer to both Indians and white settlers. The latter included her cure in 1809 of Hannibal Hamlin, who later went on to become Lincoln’s first Vice President.

The chapter’s next meeting will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Bridgton Community Center. The chapter welcomes women aged 18 years or more who can prove descent from man or woman who rendered patriotic service during the American Revolution. The chapter assists prospective members with the application process. Interested women are invited to contact the chapter via email [email protected] or call (207) 925-1076 for more information.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.

