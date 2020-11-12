BRIDGTON — The revitalized Molly Ockett Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, serving the Lake Region, has their next meeting November 14, 2020 at the Bridgton Community Center. Social time starts at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting starting at 10:00 a.m. This meeting is open to those who are interested in the DAR, who we are and what we do. Come join us as we continue our journey of service and friendship. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible.

We can help you discover if you have an ancestor who rendered patriotic service in the American Revolution and qualifies you to join our chapter. Please contact [email protected] for more information.

Current Covid guidelines will be in place, including the wearing of a mask and social distancing.

