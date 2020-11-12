You could say that Smudge is a discerning feline. She has her favorite things and her favorite people.

Smudge appears to prefer being in the company of men. It takes her awhile to warm up to new people. When she feels comfortable she will give her permission for gentle touch. She will also tell you when it’s time to stop.

Recently Smudge was given a job at the shelter. She was put in charge of the kitchen where cat food is stored. Her job is mouse catcher. She likes the freedom of not being in a kennel and walks around the shelter likes she owns the place. The cat is in charge when Smudge is around.

Smudge would love to be in charge of your home. She will thrive in a home living with someone that knows that cats rule.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

filed under: