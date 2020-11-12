NORWAY — On Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Second Congregational Church, 205 Main St., Norway will host a drive-through donation table in the church parking lot. They will be collecting nonperishable items such as: stovetop stuffing, canned corn, peas, and green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy, potatoes, butternut squash, onions, apples and oranges for twenty over flowing family sized baskets, which will be distributed in the Oxford Hills Community. Cash and checks will also be accepted and used to help fill the baskets. Any extra food donations will be taken to the local food pantries.

Checks can also sent to the church, P.O. Box 164, Norway, Maine 04268 and please indicate in the memo line “Thanksgiving Baskets.”

filed under: