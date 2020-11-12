Members of the Harrison Grange recently presented the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM) with handmade rectangular comfort pillows and crocheted lap robes to bring comfort to patients undergoing cancer treatment. According to Gail Butterfield of Lakeside Grange, “our members take great pride in using their talents to make and provide these items to individuals undergoing cancer treatment and we want them to know we are thinking of them and wishing them well.” Pictured left to right are CRCofWM Executive Director Diane Madden; Gail Butterfield, Harrison Grange Member. Submitted photo

