Butternut Squash Queso Dip

Here’s a way to get some nutrient rich butternut squash (and cut the fat from regular queso) into those dip fans!

Ingredients:

1 medium butternut squash

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large sweet onion,sliced

1 tablespoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

8 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded

8 ounces Monterey jack cheese, shredded

2/3 cup of your favorite salsa, drained

2 tablespoons cilantro

Directions:

1.Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

2. Place whole squash on a baking sheet and bake about 50 minutes until tender to the touch. Slice cooked squash, discard the seeds, and scoop out the flesh into a food processor and add salt. Puree until smooth and set squash aside.

3. Meanwhile, combine oil and onion in a medium saucepan. Cover and cook until onion is soft and browning. Reduce heat and continue till onion is well caramelized (browned).

4. Stir in the chili powder and cayenne pepper. Remove from heat.

5. When squash is done cooking , reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees and coat a cast iron skillet (10-12 inches) with cooking spray or neutral oil.

6. Toss cheeses in a large bowl. Add 1 cup of the cheeses into the squash puree.

7. Spread half of the remaining cheese into the bottom of the skillet. Top with the squash mixture. Top with caramelized onions and rest of the cheese.

8. Bake about 20 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbling along the edges. Top with salsa and cilantro and serve with whole wheat chips.

