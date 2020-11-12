 

 

Honor Guards of World War II. From left to right: Pete Baker, Henry Robertson, Stubby Wheeler, Herb Kittredge, Gus Gallant, Peanut Gallant, Jr. Smith, Gig Smith. Courtesy of Post 81.

Honor Guards of World War I. From left to right: Henry Bennett, Harold Lurvey, Herbert Bean, Lloyd Luxton, name not legible in original phot), Milo McAllister, name not legible, Philip Day (far right). Courtesy of Post 81.

