“We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men are created equal,” is one of the greatest untruths ever penned in our nation’s history, yet this deception is surpassed by the words “We the People” in the Constitution of the United States.

The founders of America did not believe all men were created equal considering that 41 men who signed the Declaration of Independence were slave owners. This truth exposes the hypocrisy of the men who wrote the first sentence of the first document ever created for this nation.

The founders also started the Constitution of the United States of America with the words, “We the people,” which sounds inclusive. However, the opposite is read in Article I, Section II, Paragraph III, where the founding fathers excluded our First Nation People (Native Americans), because they were not taxed, and counted all other non-white people, African Americans, as 3/5 of a person.

The founders’ conviction towards African Americans is obvious: slavery was never abolished, but rather, transformed by words they penned into the 13th Amendment, whereby slavery was used as punishment for violating the law.

The truths are evident in the United States Constitution – all men are not created equal. We as a nation need to edit the constitution; exclusion clauses have to be removed and the 13th Amendment must state that slavery is not legal in any form. These significant changes are necessary so equality is created for all human beings.

Jerry Laber, Poland