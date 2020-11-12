BETHEL — A special offer just in time for the holidays! Are you looking for a special gift for someone who loves the beauty of New England? Are you new to the Bethel area and need some artwork to fill your new home? Maria Zodda, artist and MLT member, has generously donated 10 beautiful framed, oil on canvas, landscape paintings to support MLT’s mission. Anyone who becomes a new member, or anyone who donates to our Annual Appeal at the $250.00 level by December 31, 2020, will receive one painting of your choice. Paintings are first come, first served. To see all of the paintings, visit www.mahoosuc.org/donate.

Maria Zodda splits her time between Nantucket and Newry, Maine. She has been painting for 5 years, and was recently accepted into the Artist Association of Nantucket. Her oil compositions are inspired by both the ocean and the mountains. She prefers to paint in the great outdoors when not skiing or sailing. Maria continues to take classes to improve her art and expand her vision, and recently studied with John Trainer, a noted New Hampshire master painter. Her work is shown at the Stewart Johnson gallery on Nantucket in person or online. A former special education teacher she appreciates this opportunity to give back to Mahoosuc Land Trust as a member and supporter of their mission.

