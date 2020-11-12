100 Years Ago: 1920

The large addition to the barn at Highmoor Farm in Monmouth, one of the State’s experimental stations, is practically completed. It is in the form of a wing 80 feet in length, and 36 feet wide. Cross breeding of cattle with the Angus and other beef types will be carried out. A large amount of silage to feed the herd was raised. Fifty or more heads will be wintered.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The work study program for college students has saved the city of Auburn thousands of dollars, Norm Ingersoll, Auburn’s Parks and Recreation Director, told the Lewiston-Auburn Social Service Associates Tuesday at a luncheon meeting at Steckino’s. Ingersott told of his experience with the program. It has made possible the employment of some 20 odd students during the past two summers. He expressed himself as “gratified and pleased” with the caliber of the young people who, he said, were “genuinely interested in their work, quick to offer ideas for improvement, and who were generous with volunteer ‘overflow.’” His address followed the explanation of the program. Thomas Mayhew, director of the project at the University of Maine. The purpose of the program was initiated by an act of Congress in 1964 is to expand part-time employment for students of low-income families who are already enrolled in college.”

25 Years Ago: 1995

For the third year In a row the Pine Needles Quilting club has made baby quilts to donate to foster children In Androscoggin and Oxford counties in memory of Florence Whitman, a foster mother and former member of the quilting group. The group made 15 quilts this year, which are Intended to remain with the foster child for life. The quilts will be distributed to newborns at the Tri-County Foster Family Association’s Christmas party in early December.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

