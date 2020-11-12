NORWAY — The following books are now available for loan at the Norway Memorial Library:

Fiction:

Akhtar, Ayad – Homeland Elegies

Backman, Fredrik – Anxious People

Banville, John – Snow

Benn, James R. – The Red Horse

Cleeves, Ann – The Darkest Evening

Clarke, Susanna – Piranesi

Clegg, Bill – The End of the Day

Cole, Alyssa – When No One is Watching

Cooney, Caroline B. – Before She Was Helen

Fforde, Jasper – The Constant Rabbit

Fluke, Joanne – Christmas Cupcake Murder

Follett, Ken – The Evening and the Morning

French, Tana – The Searcher

Galbraith, Robert – Troubled Blood

Gaynor, Hazel – When We Were Young & Brave

Graham, Heather – Dreaming Death

Grisham, John – A Time for Mercy

Gross, Max – The Lost Shtetl

Haig, Matt – The Midnight Library

Hall, Meredith – Beneficence

Hand, Elizabeth – The Book of Lamps and Banners

Hannah, Sophie – The Killings of Kingfisher Hill

Hilderbrand, Elin – Troubles in Paradise

Hoffman, Alice – Magic Lessons

Hogan, Ruth – Queenie Malone’s Paradise Hotel

Hood, Joshua – Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Resurrection

Hornby, Nick – Just Like You

Johnson, Craig – Next to Last Stand

Keillor, Garrison – The Lake Wobegon Virus

Kim, Nancy Jooyoun – The Last Story of Mina Lee

Lupica, Mike – Robert B. Parker’s Fool’s Paradise

Mallery, Susan – Happily This Christmas

Marsh, JJ – Black Widow

Mason, Debbie – Christmas on Reindeer Road

Mayor, Archer – The Orphan’s Guilt

McClain, Lee Tobin – Christmas on the Coast

Miller, Sue – Monogamy

Mills, Kyle –Total Power

Mosley, Walter – The Awkward Black Man

Novak, Brenda – A California Christmas

Osman, Richard – The Thursday Murder Club

Paolini, Christopher – To Sleep in a Sea of Stars

Patterson, James – The Coast to Coast Murders

Perry, Anne – A Question of Betrayal

Picoult, Jodi – The Book of Two Ways

Ripper, Kris – The Love Study

Robb, J.D. – Shadows in Death

Sparks, Nicholas – The Return

Swift, Graham – Here We Are

Walsh, M.O. – The Big Door Prize

filed under: