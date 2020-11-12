NORWAY — The following books are now available for loan at the Norway Memorial Library:
Fiction:
Akhtar, Ayad – Homeland Elegies
Backman, Fredrik – Anxious People
Banville, John – Snow
Benn, James R. – The Red Horse
Cleeves, Ann – The Darkest Evening
Clarke, Susanna – Piranesi
Clegg, Bill – The End of the Day
Cole, Alyssa – When No One is Watching
Cooney, Caroline B. – Before She Was Helen
Fforde, Jasper – The Constant Rabbit
Fluke, Joanne – Christmas Cupcake Murder
Follett, Ken – The Evening and the Morning
French, Tana – The Searcher
Galbraith, Robert – Troubled Blood
Gaynor, Hazel – When We Were Young & Brave
Graham, Heather – Dreaming Death
Grisham, John – A Time for Mercy
Gross, Max – The Lost Shtetl
Haig, Matt – The Midnight Library
Hall, Meredith – Beneficence
Hand, Elizabeth – The Book of Lamps and Banners
Hannah, Sophie – The Killings of Kingfisher Hill
Hilderbrand, Elin – Troubles in Paradise
Hoffman, Alice – Magic Lessons
Hogan, Ruth – Queenie Malone’s Paradise Hotel
Hood, Joshua – Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Resurrection
Hornby, Nick – Just Like You
Johnson, Craig – Next to Last Stand
Keillor, Garrison – The Lake Wobegon Virus
Kim, Nancy Jooyoun – The Last Story of Mina Lee
Lupica, Mike – Robert B. Parker’s Fool’s Paradise
Mallery, Susan – Happily This Christmas
Marsh, JJ – Black Widow
Mason, Debbie – Christmas on Reindeer Road
Mayor, Archer – The Orphan’s Guilt
McClain, Lee Tobin – Christmas on the Coast
Miller, Sue – Monogamy
Mills, Kyle –Total Power
Mosley, Walter – The Awkward Black Man
Novak, Brenda – A California Christmas
Osman, Richard – The Thursday Murder Club
Paolini, Christopher – To Sleep in a Sea of Stars
Patterson, James – The Coast to Coast Murders
Perry, Anne – A Question of Betrayal
Picoult, Jodi – The Book of Two Ways
Ripper, Kris – The Love Study
Robb, J.D. – Shadows in Death
Sparks, Nicholas – The Return
Swift, Graham – Here We Are
Walsh, M.O. – The Big Door Prize
