Chris Fritz, a 2012 graduate of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School and author of The Universe Key donated a copy of his book to the Norway Memorial Library. The Universe Key is a fantasy novel and is the first book in a planned trilogy. Chris is currently working on the second volume. The Universe Key will soon be available to borrow from Norway Memorial Library. Submitted photo

