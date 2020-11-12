Charges

Lewiston

• Caseigh Moody-Dabney, 24, of 25 Marston St., on a charge of domestic assault, 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at that address.

Auburn

• Jennifer Chaplin, 33, of 59 Northern Ave., on a charge of domestic assault, 7:26 p.m. Wednesday at that address.

Androscoggin County

• Brittany Garney, 25, of Dorchester, Mass., arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of domestic assault, 8:31 p.m. Wednesday at 54 Water St., Mechanic Falls.

Accidents

Auburn

• Vehicles driven by David A. Fuller, 67, of Gorham, and Jonathan J. Thompson, 41, of Turner, collided at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on Center Street. Damage to both vehicles, Fuller’s 2019 Nissan and Thompson’s 2013 Volkswagen, was listed as functional.

• A car driven by Isaiah M. Veilleux, 19, of Sabattus, struck a deer at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Damage to his 2007 Honda was listed as functional.

